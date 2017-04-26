Indon needs our copra

By MARK HAIHUIE

THE high demand for copra in Indonesia provides more than K1 billion market for PNG exporters, according Indonesian Ambassador to PNG Ronald Malik.

He said this at the opening of the Coconut Processing Workshop hosted at the Indonesian Embassy in Port Moresby.

“Indonesia export of coconut in 2015 was US$250.5 million (K1bil). Export of fresh coconut increased around 18.3 per cent from 2011 to 2015. In value and volume there was an average increase of 11.84 per cent per year,” Malik said.

“In the meantime, export of processed coconut in the same period amounted to US$886.1 million (K2.5 billion) which was one tonne in volume.

“The share of processed coconut export is much bigger than the export of fresh coconut. However, the trend of fresh coconut export is increasing so that the domestic industries are facing a lack of raw material.”

He said according to the vice-chairman of the Association of Coconut Industry Processing Amrizal Idroes, the need of raw material for the domestic market was around 14.63 billion unit of fresh coconut, consists of 1.53 billion unit for domestic consumption and export of 3.5 billion unit. The rest is for the processing industry.

“According to the National Statistic Office (BPS) of Indonesia, the number of productive coconut trees presently is only 179 million trees,” he said.

“With an assumption of 72 unit production of each tree, the average production is only 12.9 billion unit per year.

“Therefore there is a significant deficit of around 2 billion units of coconut. This is an opportunity for PNG exporters.”

