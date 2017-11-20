Indonesia has confidence in PNG to host Apec

INDONESIAN protocol officers are confident their Papua New Guinea counterparts will provide excellent services to world leaders during the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting.

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Deputy Chief of Protocol Fiki Oktanio said during the end of a four-day training that from their interaction with PNG protocol officers, they would do well.

Oktanio and the three Indonesian officers were involved in protocol services when Indonesian hosted the 1994 Apec summit in Bogor and the 2013 Apec meeting in Bali. They were also involved in other international events hosted by Indonesia.

PNG Foreign Affairs official Edmund Komboli said such programmes gave them the opportunity to share knowledge and experience, sharpen their expertise through real situation simulations, and broaden their networking.

The training for the 31 PNG officers was to share Indonesia’s experience in protocol and security during international conferences and improve capacity building on protocol matters.

Like this: Like Loading...