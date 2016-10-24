Indonesia explains border access

INDONESIA says Papua New Guinea citizens can still access their land on the other side of the border.

Indonesian Consul to PNG Elmar Iwan Lubis yesterday clarified a report that PNG citizens in West Sepik had been told not to enter their traditional land inside Indonesian territory.

Lubis said the Indonesian border security officers had put up notices to prevent PNG and Indonesian citizens from entering some of the areas where the construction of a new Indonesian border office complex was taking place. “The notice is regarding the construction of the border complex,” Lubis said.

“Many PNG citizens are using a path behind the helipad which is in the middle of many activities.

“And they tend to be out of control so to make the movement of people in an orderly fashion, they (Indonesian border officials) made these rules.”

A Wutung villager said Indonesian security officials had put up the notice to stop villagers from entering their gardens.

