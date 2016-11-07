Indonesia looking for PNG tutors

THE Indonesian Government is looking for Papua New Guineans to teach Indonesian Bahasa in secondary schools throughout the country.

Education Attaché to the PNG based Indonesian embassy Dr Sedecor Melatunam said they need Papua New Guineans who can speak Bahasa.

“It will be good to have alumni students who have studied in Indonesia or West Papuans who are now PNG citizens,” Dr Sedecor said.

“People living along the PNG-Indonesian border Provinces of West Sepik and Western who could speak Bahasa would also be encouraged to become a Bahasa teacher”.

Trainers from Indonesia will come over to train the successful applicants.

Bahasa is taught in Madang Divine Word University and University of PNG, at Jubilee Secondary School, Evadahana Primary School, Institute of Christian Academy and St Joseph International Catholic College.

There is also a Bahasa class on National Broadcasting Corporation.

Dr Sedecor said that they are also providing scholarships to study in Indonesian so it is good to study Bahasa in PNG before studying in various education institutions in Indonesia.

