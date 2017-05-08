Indonesia’s national day celebrated in style

By CLIFFOFRD FAIPARIK

PAPUA New Guinea and Indonesia cultures have to be preserved for youths in both countries so they are not swayed by the influential western culture, Indonesian minister counsellor Johanes Made said during the Indonesian National Day celebrations in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

“There is a strong global culture influence in our societies and young people are not interested in our cultures and traditions anymore. In Indonesia, just like in Papua New Guinea, we have many cultural groups with their different cultural and traditional activities.

“Both the Indonesia and Papua New Guinea cultures promote peace and respect, unlike the western culture that promotes violence, disrespectfulness and unruly behaviour,” Made claimed.

The Indonesian National Day was celebrated at the Indonesian Embassy and was attended by the Indonesian community and Indonesian (language) Bahasa students.

