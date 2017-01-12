Indoor comp re-starts

ROUND eight of the PIH Corporate Indoor Cricket Season 5 returned in the New Year, with some entertaining encounters in the men’s and mixed divisions.

Reigning men’s division premiers, Puma Energy, suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of a fired up Bank South Pacific.

Things did not go as planned for the defending champions as BSP maintained pressure, with some tight bowling and fielding.

Puma Energy could only manage 66 and were quietly confident of defending their score.

Puma exerted pressure earlier on in the match which troubled BSP.

The bankers, however, remained calm to ensure victory, posting 111.

Despite the victory to BSP, Puma Energy still maintains top spot by a thread.

In the other Avala pool matches, Digicel claimed third spot with victory over PNG Power whilst Westpac recorded an upset victory over fifth-place dNational Teachers Insurance Ltd (NTIL).

Like this: Like Loading...