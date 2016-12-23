Indoor cricket goes into recess

THE PIH Corporate Indoor Cricket competition had a single catch-up match last weekend between National Parliament and Digicel.

The match was organised by both teams and was sanctioned by Port Moresby Cricket Association.

National Parliament won the encounter by a run.

The competition will resume on Jan 7, following the Christmas-New Year break.

Puma Energy tops the Men’s Avala Pool but are yet to come up against second placed BSP.

A thrilling opening to 2017 is on the cards for both teams.

Meanwhile, PIH have amassed a 20-point lead at the top of the Lahara Pool, with Pacific Assurance Group working hard to close the gap.

The mixed division sees reigning premiers, Avis top the group in Avurigo whilst PAG maintains their top position in the Laurabada pool.

The POMCA competition organisers would like to thank all corporate teams and players for their cooperation and understanding as well as showcasing some outstanding cricket skills, friendship and teamwork after the past seven weeks of the competition. POMCA looks forward to an exciting second half of the PIH CIC season in 2017.

