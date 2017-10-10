Industrial firms learning to use lubricants

MORE than 20 companies have been advised on how to use different Shell lubricants to enhance the operations of their machines.

They attended the annual Shell Lubricants conference hosted by Pacific Energy in Lae last month.

Participants came from the mining, power, marine and fleet sectors around the country to attend sessions facilitated by technical manager Alonzo Silva and technical support officer Maison Kungra from Pacific Energy.

The sessions focused on understanding the application of lubricants to boost productivity by reducing time on machinery and equipment break-downs.

Pacific Energy is the Shell authorised macro distributor of the products in the country.

The company’s chief executive Simon Robilliard said: “Pacific Islands Energy has a proud business association with Shell in the Pacific region and is currently the master distributor for the Pacific island nations covering 10 countries.”

Willo Mange, the team leader for Shell lubricant sales in the Northern Region, said lubricants were important because when used correctly they could enhance business operations.

“Shell Lubricants are quality lubricants and if used correctly can optimise the performances of different machineries used in the various business sectors,” Mange said.

“Where there is movement there needs to be lubricant.”

