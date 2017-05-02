Industry to benefit from management programme

THE renewable energy sector is expected to benefit from the launching of the Masters of Renewable Energy Management and Centre of Renewable Energy at the University of PNG.

Coordinator Manu Rawali said greater personnel capacity plus components in the sector were needed to increase renewable energy in the country.

“To increase uptake of renewable energy, three important ingredients are required,” Rawali said.

“Firstly, we need government direction through policy to encourage uptake.

“PNG does not have this in place yet.

“In the last decade, there have been several attempts and we should keep persevering in this quest for an energy access policy.

“Secondly we need the human and organisational capacity to archive policy aspirations.

“And this is where we would like to think that the programme and CVORE come into play.

“The last ingredient is the financial capacity to fund the drive towards greener energy which again we lack in PNG.

“The programme aims to produce graduates who are able to analyse, design, implement and manage renewable energy projects, while taking account of environmental, economic, political and societal concerns.

“The programme is to produce large-scale electricity from renewable energy sources, and can easily accommodate for transportation and industrial fuels.

“The UPNG CORE strives to increase research activities, awareness and training to encourage the uptake of renewable energy and the use of energy efficient strategies.

“This will be archived through partnerships with relevant government actors, private sector, non-governmental organisation and development partners.”

