Industry to host emergency response challenge

THE Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum will hold its emergency response challenge next week in Madang.

Executive director Dr Albert Mellam said in a statement the challenge that began in 2011 by the Mineral Resource Authority would have more than 200 participants from various mining and petroleum companies.

“The challenge now under our stewardship will see nine teams being tested on their emergency response capabilities,” he said.

“It aims to improve the capabilities of the resource industry’s emergency response personnel to respond efficiently and effectively in emergency situations.”

Mellam said the event from October 2 to 4 would have an examination on the first day followed by two days of competition in six events.

He said the events would be held at the PNG Maritime College. The teams are from Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Porgera Joint Venture, Harmony Gold, Simberi, Oil Search, Ramu Nickel and Newcrest Lihir.

“Extractive industry projects have a zero-harm” objective and apply hierarchy of control and safety management systems to risk management.

“If an accident or incident occurs, they have well-equipped and trained emergency response teams to minimise the damage to people, property and the environment.

“As such, an integral part of developing and maintaining competent emergency response resources is to compete with other projects so that teams can be exposed to new methods and equipment thus improve skills across the industry and address knowledge gaps.”

