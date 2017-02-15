Industry looking to maximise revenue from tuna

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE National Fisheries Authority Managing director John Kasu says the industry is looking at maximising revenue from tuna in the country.

He told The National that since tuna fisheries generated most revenue, they were looking at ways to maximise its benefit in developing infrastructure projects in the country.

“The tuna fishery is the one that generates revenue for the industry,” Kasu said.

“With the revenue coming in, we are looking at infrastructure developments.

“Madang Market we did last time. Now we are looking at various small jetty programmes and other development infrastructure.”

Kasu said funds they got from the Government would be used in priority projects. Other revenue they get are from licensing fees from vessels accessing PNG waters to fish and vessel day scheme fees.

“So all these revenues that come, we have programmes that we look at driving developments in the coastal and inland fisheries (aquaculture),” Kasu said.

He said they discussed the issue during the industry consultancy meeting with regional partners to see how they could maximise the revenue to develop the coastal and inland fishery (aquaculture).

“There are a lot of farmers out there who we need to work closely with to develop those.

“So it comes back to the Government’s policy of food security and generation of employment,” Kasu said.

