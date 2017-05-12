Inexperienced drivers cause accidents, says officer

A LOT of road accidents happening in Maprik district, East Sepik, are caused by young drivers with no driving experience, says Maprik MP John Simon.

Simon, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, said the traffic registry in Wewak will have to monitor very carefully when giving out licences to teenagers who are currently driving PMV trucks in the province.

He said only the traffic registry officers in Wewak know why Class 6 licences have been given to these young drivers.

“We are talking about the safety of the public here and most accidents happening in the district and along the highway are caused by young drivers driving their fathers’ PMVs.

“These drivers hold Class six drivers’ licenses and produce them to the police during roadblocks, however they are too young to carry more than 60 passengers,” he said.

