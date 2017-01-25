Info centre vital: Trivedy

A FIRST of its kind community information centre has been opened in the North Bougainville Region.

The centre is supported by the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Peace building Fund.

It was first presented to the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) last year during the 15th anniversary celebration of the signing of the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

Since then the center has been further upgraded to include a roof, fencing, an electronic billboard and a full solar power kit to keep the center running.

The new developments allow the use of the billboard to show video footages, key messages and support ABG and the National Government’s efforts regarding the Boungainville Peace Agreement.

UNDP plans to establish two more community information centers in Arawa (Central region) and Buin (Southern region).

Once fully commissioned, the three information centers will be handed over to the Bureau of Media and Public Relations of the ABG.

“With access to relevant information, communities are more empowered to fully participate in the national development and make informed choices,” UN Resident Coordinator/UNDP resident Representative, Roy Trivedy said.

