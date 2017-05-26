More info needed on functions of DSIP

IT has been interesting observing the election campaigns with candidates speaking about their policies, however, one thing that prompted me to write and express my concern as a voter is the definition of the DSIP (district services improvement funds).

There is so much talk about

DSIP if a member is elected to

Parliament he/she can use the DSIP to improve the lifestyle and bring tangible development to their area.

I believe DSIP derives from the tax payer’s money, (correct me if I’m wrong).

The (GST) Goods and Services Tax is compulsory for all citizens of the country to pay and the

funds are diverted to DSIP for the member to implement identified priority projects for the infrastructure developments in various district.

DISP fund is tax payer’s money and should be used where it is due and applicable.

I am appealing for someone in the government institution to share light on the DSIP functions.

And more so where the DSIP is derived from so the general public are aware on the usage of the term during this period.

Vanua Tauna

Kwikila Town, Rigo District

