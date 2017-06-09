Informal businesses need ‘government support’

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

GOVERNMENT agencies have an important role to improve the lives of the people engaged in the informal economy, an official says.

Jeremiah Wenogo, the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council project officer and economist for the informal economy sectoral committee, spoke to The National following a workshop in Port Moresby, which discussed issues affecting members of the informal economy associations.

“The Government must understand that there are two main drivers of the informal economy that include the necessity for survival and SMEs for business growth,” he said.

The two-day workshop on May 31 and June 1 discussed reviews of the National Informal Economy Policy 2011-2015, the Informal Sector Development and Control Act 2004, and the establishment of the new Informal Economy Voice Strategy 2018-2022.

“Its purpose was to make awareness to informal vendors on various initiatives of the Government to address informal economy issues,” he said.

Some of the points raised by vendors during the meeting include:

Vision 2050 will not be achieved if the Government does not sort out the informal economy;

urbanisation and the informal economy go hand in hand therefore it is important for the Government to address the informal economy if it wants to promote urbanisation;

political leadership is key to addressing the plight of the informal economy;

the constitution guarantees the right of citizens to engage in the informal economy for self-reliance;

informal economy needs a clear plan to tackle issues regarding competition from cheap Chinese-made products;

government needs to support informal economy markets with proper infrastructure; and,

The review of the policies need to tackle police brutality aimed at informal economy participants and unlawful confiscation of items.

