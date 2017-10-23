Informal vendors warned on safety

The National Capital District Commission is urging vendors selling garden produce on roadside markets to be wary of their safety.

Kay Kaugla from the NCDC Gender Desk told a Safer Cities in the Pacific conference that such vendors were risking being assaulted, robbed and involved in road accidents.

Kaugla said the NCDC had urged the vendors to use the proper markets but was ignored.

Kaugla said there was a need for a change in attitude because many of the violence perpetrated on these informal market vendors could be avoided if they used the formal markets.

Deputy City Manager Lulu Ted said the lack of space in the markets had forced some to sell outside. But he warned the vendors that their safety was paramount and the NCDC planned to build more markets and extend existing ones to accommodate more vendors.

