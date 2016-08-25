Information vital for growth

INFORMATION Service Providers (ISPs) play a very crucial role in producing and disseminating information to the users.

The delivery of information services and product is a very important component in information economy where the marketing exists.

The supply of information delivered with the volume and the content of information must be designed and supplied to meet the demand of the consumers of the information.

Information does not improve the wealth of the users but it enhance their mental capacity, improve and strengthens their intellectual powers.

The ISPs must ensure their customers access their products in a timely manner within affordable and accessible points.

The supply of the information is determined by the consumption of the products.

However, the consumption of the information products is further determined by the quality and quantity of the information.

The customers of the information always look at the quality and quantity of the information.

Unlike other commodities, quantity and quality of information services is measured by its content, reliability, accessibility and affordability.

If an ISP has the information that has these attributes, it has the omnipotence to extend its market, retain customers and attract new and potential customers.

Information is a commodity of its own. It has its supply and demand law like other economic commodities.

We live in an information society where information creation, managing and supplying them is happening every day but with little or no recognition as we do not see the value it has in the business and economic context.

Unlike other commodities, information is expensive and can either break or make decisions in the business context.

Today, we are accessing information with the ease of ICTs and web technology where information is exchanged.

Information is a commodity that is available everywhere and can be accessed anywhere.

And it is the role of ISPs to provide information to the meet the needs and demands of users.

Sky Bobeng

Waigani, NCD