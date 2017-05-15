Infrastructure development a priority, says Naru

THE MOROBE government has given priority to infrastructure development over the last five years, Governor Kelly Naru says.

Naru said some of the important developments the provincial government has had a hand in included the cement roads in Lae city, the Lae Tidal Basin, Angau General Hospital redevelopment and the four-lane road from Eriku to Nine Mile.

“This has proved that this government is doing something that people want and is looking at working to bring more services to the people,” said Naru.

He told people at Leron Primary School that his Christian Democratic Party (CDP) for the first time in the country has also included church activities in its budget.

He said the Morobe government has supported churches in the form of paying tithes and also in other church-organised activities.

Naru told The National that under the party’s policy, it was working closely with its stakeholders to ensure that people were supported physically and spiritually.

“Under the national constitution, this country is centered on Christian principles.

“Every time people only give services to physical development but not the spiritual development. We must make God’s work our business so that God will make our work his business,” said Naru.

The governor said if churches have contributed to the building of this nation well before the government, then now was the time for the Government to support churches.

