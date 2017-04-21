Injia: Provinces must have jails

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia said on Tuesday in Jiwaka that it was a shame that some provinces in the country did not have jails.

Sir Salamo said provinces must have their own jails to hold their lawbreaker because cells were not places to keep them.

He stressed that law breakers have rights to fair trials in the courts and jails were places where they would be kept while awaiting their trial.

“The common trend we see now is that once a prisoner gets into a cell, he stays there for more than two or three days, or even two to three weeks. This should not be the case,” Sir Salamo said.

“Police station is not to hold prisoners. Law does not allow them to stay in the cells for two days. They must be taken to a jail.”

He pointed that on some occasions prisoners disappeared along the way (from the police station to the jail) or are bashed up. They are denied fair justice.

Sir Salamo further highlighted the problems of overcrowding in the limited number of jails.

“If we do not properly house these lawbreakers, they will roam around at will and teach the other good people to be law breakers. It is very important that all provinces must have their own jails to house these lawbreakers.”

Sir Salamo said for the chain of law and justice to become complete, each province must have its own court house, police station and jail.

He witnessed the launching of the new jail site for Jiwaka at Kerowil on Tuesday and commended the landowners and the local authorities in the district and province for their proposal.

He said the new government formed after the 2017 election must fund the construction of the new jail immediately to control overcrowding of prisoners from Jiwaka remanded at Baisu jail in Western Highlands and Chimbu’s Barawaghi jail.

