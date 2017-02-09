Inmate begins work

By PISAI GUMAR

BUIMO inmate Donald Poni will begin an employment rehabilitation programme with a logistics company in Lae next Monday after serving a 12-year jail term.

Buimo CS commander Chief Supt Felix Namane and prison welfare manager Sgt Arnold Juvai signed an agreement with Anuena Customs and Logistics Ltd general manager Ephraim Aete to release Poni on Tuesday.

Namane said that Poni from Manus was jailed for 19 years and transferred to Buimo in 2005 and through prison procedures was deducted seven years and served 12 years which will end next year.

Poni was among eight others including two females that enrolled at the Asia Pacific College, Kamkumung to study ports and shipping, heavy diesel mechanics, information technology and tourism. Poni and three others graduated with certificate in ports and shipping last December. Through the Seventh Day Adventist Church’s prison ministry at Buimo, Poni was identified and will begin his rehabilitation with ACL Ltd on Monday.

Namane commend ACL for their foresight in employing Poni and preparing him to adapt to life outside the prison.

“Detainees are citizens of our country that will settle back in their respective communities to serve the country.

Therefore, companies and government agencies need to realise the human value in them and accept them by utilising community obligation opportunities to assist in imparting skills,” Namane said.

Poni also attained certificates in adult literacy, personal viability, sports management and a Cross Roads Bible Foundation course and male advocacy against domestic violence while in jail.

“I am optimistic to rebuild my normal life beginning Monday through this rehabilitation programme till I complete prison term next year and I am very greatful for this chance,” Poni said.

