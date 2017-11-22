Inmate Walwalu to make his third appearance in weightlifting for ENB

INMATE Watang Walwalu will make his third appearance for East New Britain in weightlifting at the PNG Games.

Walwalu was among four inmates who were selected to represent Team Eeast New Britain.

Walwalu, who will lift in the 56kg, said he was excited.

Other inmates are are Martin Kerari (body building), Ben Vaira (powerlifting) and Daniel Towat (weightlifting).

Walwalu commended the welfare and rehabilitation programme of the Kerevat jail for getting them involved with the community by taking part in sports.

Speaking on behalf of the inmates, Walwalu said they were happy to be part of the community through such programme.

Walwalu was a bit hesitant to say what put him behind bars but said such an involvement with the prison programmes was good which really helped the inmates to change and respect others living in the community.

Weightlifting coach John Josika, who is also in-charge of the welfare division at Kerevat jail, said he was very excited about getting the inmates involved in such sporting activities like the provincial games and now the national games.

Josika said Corporal Abraham Tilili was looking after the four prisoners in the Team Eeat New Britain camp.

Walwalu said they would give their best to represent their province.

The foursome from Kerevat plus another two from Bu-eibi in Southern Highlands bring the number of inmates taking part in the PNG Games to six.

“We have two inmates from Southern Highlands with one taking part in soccer while the other in long distance running,” Walwalu said.

