Inmates receive K19,000 worth of goods

The Methodist Church of Papua New Guinea has donated goods worth more than K19,000 to the Bomana Prison on the weekend as part of its monthly fellowship programme.

“Today we are here not by accident but to come and share God’s love with you and decide to bring food items and some materials,” said church member Ivan Lu.

Apart from food items, the church also donated beddings and clothes.

“The t-shirts also belong to our church and the wording printed on our t-shirts – God so loved the world (John 3:16) – speaks of the position of God and his greatest work and the best blessing we can get.”

Lu told the inmates that the donation and fellowship showed the love of Christ to them.

He said above all Jesus Christ was the greatest gift.

“I would just like to announce the gift value of K19,440; this is from our members and some of our business houses.

“Methodist Church has been in PNG for the last 12 years since 2006,” he said.

Former United Church moderator Rev Samson Lowa urged the inmates to have a forgiving heart.

“Holding grudges against one is like living in a prison,” he said.

Commanding officer of Bomana correctional institution Haraha Kiddy Keko thanked the Methodist Church for the gifts.

“On behalf of the management and the staff, we want to thank you our brothers and sisters from the Methodist Church of Papua New Guinea for taking time out to come and share with us the love of God and the word of God in what you have brought.

“We also extend to you the love of God.”

