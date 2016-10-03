Inmates to undergo basic business training

By NAOMI WASE

THE WK Kiddie PNG Peace and Gutpela Sindaun Foundation is embarking on providing basic accounting and book keeping training to Bomana prison inmates.

Executive director Timai Tally told The National that the Tengi free accounting and business consultancy service is designed to help small-medium businessmen and women to equip them and prisons are one of their targets.

“We want to equip the inmates with basic business training so that when they leave the prison, they can go out with some skills to run their own businesses,” Tally said.

The foundation made a first visit to Bomana prison in Port Moresby yesterday to start the programme.

Tally said that as soon as they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bomana prison, they will start the programme.

“It is a free service, we will get companies to sponsor and we will meet the cost of lecturers and speakers,” Tally said.

He said they were also planning to do the same in other prisons around the country.

Bomana Correctional Services (CS) commanding officer Haraha Keko said he was happy with what the foundation was doing.

“We are looking for partners to help the inmates, CS cannot do it on its own,” Keko said.

“These people (inmates) don’t belong to this place, they are citizens of this country and they will get out of here at one time,” Keko said.

He said with the foundation coming in to assist, it’s a great story and meant a lot to them.

Related