Inmates work with students to keep them out of prison

By PISAI GUMAR

INMATES in the Buimo jail in Lae this week appealed to students in Morobe to stay away from school fights, guns, drugs, homebrew and criminal activities and devote themselves to their education.

The inmates encouraged the students to recognise their potential and utilise them positively to make a living if they could not succeed or further their education after primary and secondary schools.

Both male and female inmates from the prison, with the support of Panamex Pacific Ltd and Lae City Dwellers soccer club conducted the law-and-order session at secondary schools in Lae.

The awareness began at Bumayong Secondary School on Tuesday.

The inmates were led by prison welfare officer Sgt Arnold Juvai, Sam Sommy and Mason Mai who organised the awareness session sponsored by Panamex Pacific Ltd.

Juvai said that it was part of Buimo prison ministry’s work to reach out into the communities and educate people about the consequences of committing crimes, and raise funds to support the ministry’s internal and external rehabilitation programmes.

Mai said that the awareness session was targeting secondary school students to inspire them to recognise themselves and their potential and nurture them for productive livelihoods in future.

