Inmates write about themselves

By HELEN CHRISTINE KULI

LITERACY forms the fundamental basis for any human development.

The impact of literacy influences all aspect of politics, economics and social life of individuals in a society.

Acquiring basic literacy skill enables one to find a sense of space and place of ownership in the environment that one is attached to.

In the prisons space, literacy is the way out for the many.

Kerevat is like many other jails where 90 per cent of detainees have literacy levels well below the universal standard.

Given this situation the objective of the literacy programmes in the PNG Correctional Service (PNGCS) institutions is an ongoing rehabilitation and reintegration programme targeting the transformation of personal and spiritual development of the inmates.

Recently, the prison literacy programme has ventured into creative writing to encourage inmates to write about their life experiences as part of their rehabilitation process.

The first milestone was the publication of the creative writer’s book entitled ‘Buiom Writers’, which was published in 2013 and copies of which are available in libraries.

This year, the Kerevat prison inmates took up the second phase of the programme to start writing about their lives.

The one-week writing workshop in Kerevat was conducted during the end of the second semester break of the University of Papua New Guinea.

It was facilitated by language lecturer Sakarape Kerosai Kamene who was assisted by Helen Christine Kuli, of the university’s literature programme.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the inmates’ writing skills and develop their capacity to allow them to freely express their experiences in written form.

Kuli is a research and database officer at the NLAS Office of Libraries and Archives

