Innovation brings changes, says IBS

INSTITUTE of Business Studies executive director Edward Silva says being innovative is paramount to bring change to the community and the society.

Silva said this while presenting awards to students and schools in the National Capital District who participated and performed remarkably in this year’s IBS mathematics competition last week

“IBS has been in operation for the last 36 years and we always want to be creative and innovative in our aspirations to provide education and training,” Silva said.

“Technology is changing every second and the way we train our citizens must also change to meet the change in technology.”

He said this is one of the many programmes IBS initiated to promote innovative learning.

“We always want to be innovative and some of the programmes we developed are unique like the debate competition,” he said.

“Our people, especially the young ones have the potential, the knowledge and the capability.

“But they need encouragement and confidence to make it work for them.

“So through the competition, we want to motivate mathematic genius and give them confidence and encouragement to pursue their ability.”

Silva said mathematics is an important aspect of technology and “if we are serious about our young people to become inventors, we need to develop mathematics genius. Therefore, this programme will continue every year”.

