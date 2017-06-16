Innovative entrepreneurship a game-changer: Murphy

DIGICEL Pacific chief executive officer Michael Murphy says people planning to be entrepreneurs should make sure their product is brilliant and that their customers identify with them.

He was addressing start-up entrepreneurs participating in the Kumul Game Changers two-week boot camp.

The firm’s regional chief executive officer Oliver Coughlan also addressed the group.

The participants wanted to learn how they could promote innovation through entrepreneurship to drive change and development in their communities.

Murphy talked about the challenges the mobile service provider faced operating in PNG, where infrastructure was a hindrance to access to technology.

He said Digicel was trying to satisfy its customers while striving to deliver service.

“The first thing you want to focus on is the customer experience,” Murphy said.

“What we learnt as a company in 2015 and 2016 was that we had really bad customer relationship.

“It was a bruising issue,” Murphy said.

He encouraged start-up entrepreneurs to drive their business forward and develop their visions into reality to drive innovation and entrepreneurship.

Like this: Like Loading...