Inoda becomes high school

By HELEN TARAWA

INONDA is the latest school in Northern to be upgraded to a high school status, with its first Grade 10 students sitting for their examination last year.

Secondary schools inspector Stanley Aiwara told The National that three new high schools had been established in the province.

The other two were Kokoda in Sohe district and Afore in Ijivitari district.

The Inonda High School is a Seventh-day Adventist Church-run school located near the Girua Airport.

It serves Sohe and Ijivitari districts.

He said Afore, managed by the Anglican Church, could not hold Grade 10 examinations because of infrastructure and technical issues.

There are now seven high schools and secondary schools in Northern.

The existing schools in the province are Popondetta, Martyrs secondary schools, Bareji and Embogo.

Aiwara said plans were underway to have another high school in Tufi.

Meanwhile, Indonda High School received a much needed support from the Ijivitari district for its infrastructure which help improve its high school status.

Like this: Like Loading...