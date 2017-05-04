Inquest into missing six set to begin

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THE inquest into the six people missing at sea since January 2013 is scheduled to run from Tuesday, May 9 to Friday, May 19.

The missing six includes four senior public servants and two boat crews. They went missing while returning from Pomio in a banana boat. The boat was one of the three hired to transport government officers to Pomio for a budget review meeting.

The six were the first to leave Pomio for Kokopo early on Jan 31, 2013, but never reached their destination.

Acting provincial administrator Wilson Matavaz has begun meetings with relatives of the six.

Department of Justice and Attorney-General Secretary Dr Lawrence Kalinoe in a correspondence with the provincial administration said the coroner required the experience of a senior police prosecutor based in Kokopo to assist in the inquiry.

The coroner and his team would need funding to visit the actual area where the six disappeared. Provincial government witnesses can appear with their lawyers during the pre-trial hearing set for next Tuesday.

