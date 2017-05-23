Inquiry on Buimo case planned

AN inquiry into the shootings following the recent Buimo jail break in Lae will be conducted, says Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari.

He also said that the administrative inquiry into the controversial Manumanu land-grab in Central was continuing.

Lupari told The National yesterday that Prime Minister Peter O’Neill had directed that an investigation be conducted into the Buimo incidents.

“We will be having a National Security Advisory Committee meeting, and I’ve already assigned people to start preparing the terms of reference and identify suitable candidates to go in and conduct the investigation,” he said.

“One of the concerns that the government and the prime minister have is the frequent breakouts in the country.

“Of our jails, the one in Lae, Buimo, is quite consistent (with jail breaks).

“We need to find out exactly what are the causes of these breakouts from this particular prison.”

Lupari said he had also asked the Correctional Services Department to provide a full report of what had happened that resulted in the breakout and ensuing 17 deaths.

“As soon as the reports are given to us, we will be able to sit down and define the terms of reference for the investigation and also the right people to be involved in it,” he said.

“Part of the investigation is to look into what are the long-term issues the government needs to address.

“Hopefully, we are prepared when the new Government comes in to seriously look at jail issues throughout the country.

“The preliminary investigations given to us indicate to us that many of these prisons were built a long time ago.

“They were not maintained, rehabilitated and are one of the legacy issues of this country over the last 40 years.

“These prisons were built during the colonial administration however have been maintained.”

