Inquiry into officials’ removal

THE North Waghi district administration will investigate the removal and replacement of the 10 village court officials.

Administrator John Kumie wants an explanation on the removal of the officials, and the subsequent transfer of their allowances to different bank accounts.

“This is unauthorised removal and replacement of village court officials in North Waghi,” Kumie said

“Their allowances have been diverted to other officials in the same village court through a corrupt and unscrupulous manner.

Highlands provincial liaison officer Johnny Pena in a letter to the Jiwaka provincial authorities said the 83 village court officials from Jiwaka had complained that they had been working without being paid allowances since May 2017.

They were not told that they had been replaced.

“If provincial authorities feel that the processes were followed, then they should write to the affected village court officials,” Pena said.

Court officials said they did not know why they were removed.

