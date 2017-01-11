Inspector warns teachers to follow school regulations

NEWLY-appointed school inspector Steven Merpe warns teachers in the Tewai-Siassi district, Morobe, to uphold the Teaching Service Commission Act and regulations.

Merpe warned the teachers not to breach the act to improve the district’s education standard. Teachers who breach the act would be penalised accordingly.

“There are serious allegations of misuse of funds, dysfunctional board of management and appointment of unqualified junior officers to head schools. Since 2010, a number of teacher graduates were not inspected and registered as teachers,” he said.

He said frequent teacher absenteeism and allegations of teachers engaging in sexual activities with students were a grave concern and would be investigated.

“There are reports of teachers producing and consuming homebrew in the school grounds with students and that is uncalled for. I will look into that seriously,” he said.

He said discipline was an ongoing issue in most schools in the district. Many students who had left school years ago had re-enrolled and had been influencing younger students to get involved in bad habits.

Merpe told The National that it would be a challenging task to overhaul education in the district but he would do his best to overcome these challenges.

“Inspections will be carried out throughout the district to determine the promotion of teachers and to weed out corrupt teachers and illegal practices that have tainted and degraded education standard.”

