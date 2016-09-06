Inspectors condemn Aitape holding cells

THE holding cells at the Aitape police station have been condemned by district health inspectors due to its poor and unhygienic condition.

The police station is rundown, needing urgent repair, upgrade, rehabilitation and maintenance.

The shower and toilet blocks in the cells were in an atrocious condition and the smell is unbearable.

Aitape police station commander Senior Sergeant Jacob Ramuai said that the cell blocks were unfit to keep anyone there for more than a day.

“We cannot keep perpetrators or lock them here for more than a day, so we only lock up those ones who are waiting for their court cases at the district court,” he said.

“Once the court makes a decision on their cases, we charge them and send them off to Vanimo to serve their time in the prison over there.”

The station needs urgent attention, has only a few office spaces to cater for its divisions, office furniture is ragged, old and worn out, the kitchen area is unhygienic and the toilet and shower blocks are unhealthy to use with broken down doors and filth all over the walls and floors.

“We need a new police station with enough space for each of our sections such as homicide, fraud and criminal investigation work,” Ramuai said.

“The Aitape-Lumi district administration may think that the law and order problem here is okay, but the it must step in and at least take notice of the deformation of our facilities.”

