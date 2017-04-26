Inspectors’ role vital: Kombra

By DEMAS TIEN

EDUCATION secretary Dr Uke Kombra says provincial school inspectors play an important role in ensuring that the education system is functioning.

Kombra was addressing regional directors, school inspectors and officials from the department at the opening of the second national ratings conference for teachers in Port Moresby.

“This conference is very important because it helps the department of education to assist the quality of education that is delivered by our teachers in our schools and institutions,” Kombra said.

Kombra said school inspectors throughout the country had been instrumental in ensuring that teachers performed their functions and responsibilities.

He urged the provincial governments and district administrations to support their school inspectors by funding them.

He said teachers were critical to improving the education system.

“One of the critical elements in improving our education system is teachers.

“Teachers are key elements of our education quality because they orchestrate instructions between students around the academic contents and classrooms interactions.

“It is our responsibility that all teachers have the highest level of personal characteristics and provide the best level of inputs expected of them, maintain very high level of professional conduct to achieve high levels of learning outcomes.”

He also said the enrollment of students in schools had dramatically increased in the last five years.

He said the present estimation of student population in the country is 2.2 million of which 46 per cent were female students.

