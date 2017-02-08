Inspire students to post positvely, teachers told

TEACHERS must encourage their students to ensure whatever they post on social media is positive.

The 28 teachers from all-girls Marianville Secondary School outside Port Moresby were told during a social media session by Fr Ambrose Pereira that social media was here to stay and has dramatically revolutionised the world.

So the focus during the session was on understanding media rightly to help and guide the students who are entrusted to the teachers’ care.

Fr Ambrose said the big question posed to each teacher was, ‘How can I, help students with whom I am in contact with? ‘How can I help them use social media in the right way?’

“Since quite a number of teachers are digital immigrants, the session helped them understand the kind of students they are dealing with,” he said.

“It was also a challenge and interesting to see how the teachers could use technology.

“In doing so, they would equip themselves to understand their students and guide them to the wise use of technology.”

The teachers were encouraged to learn their language used in social media to understand them.

The teachers were also cautioned to always keep the professional boundaries of a student-teacher relationship.

It was indeed an informative session raising an awareness and offering guidelines on this technology. More so, it identified strategies on how best staff and students can work in collaboration with each other and use social media wisely and for the right purpose that would be helpful for the students.

Like this: Like Loading...