Institute focus on personal development

By JOY NEMO

THE Human Development Institute’s education is also about developing the personal power (physical, mental, spiritual) of a person.

Institute founder Samuel Tam (Papa Sam) Snr told those gathered to witness the 2017 HDI education programme launch on Friday that said true education is the development of the mind.

He said HDI’s Be Viable programmes develop grassroots to become better problem solvers, independent employees, successful business owners and creative thinkers.

Tam said the programme is not about knowledge, it is about people.

“Developing people is the foundation for success.”

He said HDI through Personal Viability Business Scheme (PVBS) Level 1 teach you how to write up building plan which is a brick by brick step to reach where you want to go.

“Most education in the world is education for employment, HDI is education for life.

The education system on the ground is about CV (curriculum vitae) while HDI is on track record.

Forget about CV’s because it has nothing to do with what you are capable of achieving, if you want to be successful in life start thinking about the track record of what you have done.

“A viable person is a person who develop a rich mindset,” Tam said.

