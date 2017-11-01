Institute gives out scholarships to students

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

A private training Institution has awarded K300,000 worth of scholarships to grade 12 students to study

at its various campuses in the country.

International Training Institute marketing manager Rose Semi told The National on Monday that this was part of its “social obligation” to the community.

Semi presented scholarships to two students of Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Port Moresby at its first grade 12 graduation on Monday.

She said recipients Mark Rex and Louise Kia had options to study for either a certificate in computing, accounting, human resource management or business and sales.

Semi said only schools in provinces where International Training Institute was established benefitted from the scholarship scheme.

She said National Capital District and Central had 45 recipients so far for this year while Morobe,

Milne Bay, West New Britain, New Ireland, Eastern Highlands, Bougainville, Western Highlands, Manus and Western had five recipients each.

Semi said the cost of scholarships awarded last year was K250,000 and had been increased this year by K50,000.

Schools select two students who are hardworking and disciplined.

These initiative started in 2009.

“We want to give back to the community as part of our social obligation,” Semi said.

“The community will see that International Training Institute is not only getting, but giving back also.”

The scholarship was also to help those who could not afford to pay for their school fees as well as school leavers who did’nt make it into any universities.

