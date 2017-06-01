Institute lacks funding for extension work

LACK of funds in the Cocoa Coconut Institute (CCI) has resulted in the holdup of its extension work, programme manager Peter Daniels says.

He said work was not progressing due to funding shortage.

“Currently, we don’t have any unskilled workers to help us and we have a shortage of staff. Our telephone lines have been cut and our water supply was cut,” Daniels told The National.

He said CCI had not progressed recently but some officers were travelling frequently in and out of the country at its expense.

“Farmers are becoming victims,” he said.

“Extension officers cannot go out to the field to help farmers because there is no funding and logistics.

“We don’t have running vehicles and we are disabled – can’t carry out our jobs effectively.”

Daniels claimed that some officers were charging farmers unnecessary fees for providing advice to them.

He said the institute needed constant funding for extension work to boost the quality of cocoa production in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...