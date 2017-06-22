Institute of public administration gets new centre

By MALUM NALU

PERSONNEL Management Secretary John Kali says the demolition of the PNG Institute of Public Administration library built 54 years ago marks the “start of great things to come”.

A Learning Resource Centre will be built at the site funded by the Australian government.

A Bully Beef Building, named after the famous Bully Beef Club of the 1960s which set the path to Independence, will also be built.

Kali, who was standing in for Prime Minister Peter O’Neill at the groundbreaking ceremony, said the resource centre was part of the Government’s plan to restore PNG as a leader in public service reform, training and staff capacity building in the Pacific.

“In parallel with these initiatives, I wish to acknowledge the assistance received from the Australian government through the creation of the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct at the PNGIPA campus and the University of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

He said the rundown library was being replaced “with the modernised concept of training materials and research data storage and online communications hub”.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis said: “The precinct is an example of the modern partnership between our two countries that is based on our shared economic and strategic objectives,” he said.

