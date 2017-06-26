Institute publishes paper on levels of housing allowance

A NEW research paper released by the National Research Institute (NRI) on housing allowances for public servants in the country has generated a lot of public interest and discussion.

The paper titled ‘Housing allowance for public servants in Papua New Guinea: Does it meet housing affordability criteria?’ was written by Thomas Wangi, Dr Eugene Ezebilo and former NRI researcher Dr Justin Ondopa.

NRI acting director Dr Osborne Sanida said affected public servants living in the National Capital District have come out to express their concerns that they could not pay for rentals with their housing allowance.

Sanida said the article highlighted the need to move the public service system forward and maintain a dependable workforce.

He said all public servants should receive 30 per cent of their base salary as housing allowance as a way of meeting housing affordability.

The paper stated that government agencies should facilitate the supply of more rental houses by attracting private investment in housing through the provision of facilities such as good road networks, water supply and electricity.

The authors argued that in order for the State to maintain a vibrant and dependable workforce, there was a need to introduce a housing strategy that would boost the morale of workers.

