Institute surveys female entrants

By WENDY MAGEA

THE National Research Institute, through its Gender in PNG research programme is carrying out a case study on women candidates in Morobe.

Dr Fiona Hukula, who is the programme leader and senior research fellow, told The National that the aim of the research was to understand women candidates in the election process.

“The objective of the study is to understand the dynamics of elections by documenting the election campaign and outcomes for the three women candidates in the 2017 national elections,” she said

The fieldwork is being carried out by research fellow Mary Fairio and project research officer Sarah Kaut-Nasengom in the Huon Gulf and Lae districts.

Hukula said candidates or research participants were chosen according to three criteria; sitting female MP, first time candidate and unsuccessful candidate from the previous election.

She said the study, once completed would contribute to the literature on women and elections in Papua New Guinea.

“The outcome of this research will inform policies and programmes that advocate for increased women’s leadership at the national level and contribute to the broader literature on women and elections/leadership in PNG.”

