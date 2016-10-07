Institute’s charges are standard

In The National yesterday under a letter titled Students shortchanged, it quoted a parent saying ITI Training Institute’s academic year ended in September. ITI then offered students elective and further lectures from October to the end of the year for an additional fee of K600. In this regard, the management of ITI wishes to inform that contact hours is covered equal to standard semester total hours even though it’s fast-tracked semester (lecturing hours have increased from two to three per unit) thus maintaining the lecturer-student con-tact hours, similar to January and June semester contact periods. Therefore, ITI is not charging any additional fees from students. ITI is always affordable education institute.

ITI management, Port Moresby