Institute’s new library goes digital

STUDENTS at the Papua New Guinea Education Institute (PNGEI), Port Moresby will be using a digital electronic library by next year, director Dr Zui Neofa says.

“It (library) will house 110 computers and all our books will be downloaded so students just have to come punch in and they will access all the books,” Neofa told The National at the library opening recently.

“It is a double-storey building where upstairs will have the computers alone and the down stairs will have encyclopaedias and be used as work station,” Neofa said.

“Down stairs, at ground level, will have all training rooms for our degree students and encyclopaedia books but mostly it will be a post graduate training rooms.

“They will start using the facility when they come in for 2017 academic year, in February.

“We have 110 computers ready, we are waiting for Brian Bell to give us the next lot of work stations, payments have been done already.”

The library was built by Pantreid Ltd at a cost of K992,000.

