Institutes to roll out finacial education

TWO education institutions in Eastern Highlands are interested in rolling out financial education as part of the curriculum, an official says.

Bank of Papua New Guinea governor Loi Bakani revealed this last Thursday during the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Capital Development Fund.

“This is done through the Pacific Financial Inclusion programme. We would like to deal with those two technical institutions,” Bakani said.

The two institutions are Kamaliki Vocational School, run by the Seventh-day Adventist church and the Goroka Technical School.

“They will have financial literacy as part of the curriculum – like a subject. We are going to train teachers to provide that financial education. Teachers training will be done through PFIP. We are partnering with PFIP,” he said.

A contractor had already signed up for the Kamaliki Vocational and the roll-out should start next month.

Approval is yet to be given for the roll out of the project at Goroka Technical School.

Bakani said they had approached the Education Department to have financial inclusion taught in all schools.

However, he said there had been no response from the department.

“It will take time for the department to include our programme in their curriculum because you will have to wait for the review which is likely to take years,” he said.

