Institutions in Dei receive funding assistance

SCHOOLS in Dei district in Western Highlands have applauded MP Wesley Nukundi for prioritising human resource development and education.

On April 12, Dei district development authority chief executive officer Stanley Korowa and his education officials presented a number of cheques to three new high schools and Kitip Secondary School.

Korowa presented K100,000 and a truck to Kenembo Lutheran High School, K100,000 to Kitip Secondary School, K100,000 and a truck to Nunga High School and K100,000 to Kondopina High School.

The authority will also purchase a vehicle for Kondopina High School when funding is made available.

Korowa said the money should have gone towards election operations but because the MP had good policies on education and human resource development, he wanted education to remain a priority.

He said Dei had 1400 students attending tertiary institutions and all of their fees were paid by the MP and through corporate sponsorships.

He urged the students to study hard and perform well to raise the standard of education in Dei and repay the faith shown in them by their MP.

Korowa said Dei was ranked first out of the 89 districts in the country in terms of service delivery.

School principals, board members and parents praised Nukundi and his administration for equally distributing infrastructure and funding support for all the schools in Dei.

