Institutions get K1mil funding

OVER K1 million was presented to eight technical and vocational education training (TVET) institutions in National Capital District last Thursday.

The money was paid under the TVET scholarship programme of Governor Powes Parkop for students attending the institutions.

Representatives of Kumul Training Institute, Port Moresby Technical College, Badili Vocational Centre, Port Moresby Business College, Koki Vocational Centre, Caritas Technical Secondary School, Don Bosco Technological Institute, and Don Bosco Technical Secondary School received cheques .

According to the National Capital District Commission Social Services manager Kila Dick, who did the presentation, a total of K1,373,874 was given out.

“So this sponsorship is an initiative of Powes Parkop and he has assisted 23,000 students from 2008 to 2017.

He said the sponsorship had cost over K25.5 million since its inception.

“People are saying Port Moresby or NCD does not have natural resources to support the city’s development but Parkop says the best resource is the human resource,” Dick said.

He added that the initiative would also ease the

burden of paying school fees on parents.

NCDC TVET scholarship coordinator Philomena Louis said the scholarship was one of a few initiated by the governor under which NCDC paid certain percentages of fees.

“For the TVET scholarship alone, 75 per cent is from

the governor and 25 per cent comes from the parents.”

She said International Training Institute, Limana Vocational Centre, Hohola Youth Development Centre and Morata Lions

would receive their scholarship money later.

