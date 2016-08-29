Integration key to human development

INTEGRATION is key to human development where people can have a sense of belonging in society, an official says.

Yumi Lukautim Mosbi (YLM) project coordinator Lucy Totil said participation in various social activities would help open doors to uniting people.

As such YLM, an initiative of the National Capital District Commission, had been reaching out to the juvenile inmates of Bomana prison.

“We want to remind them that they are part of the society that we live in,” Totil said.

“How can we talk about integration and equal participation and yet leave them out?

“We need to involve them in activities to reintegrate with the society so when they leave prison, they can quickly adjust to life.”

Totil said they had become regular visitors to the juvenile prison this year by running life skills and other educational programmes with the support of partners like National Youth Development Authority and 99 PNG Ltd.

Last Thursday, a fun day was hosted at the Bomana police college oval for the Koiari Park, Bomana and Evedahana primary schools, Don Bosco Technical College and other juveniles.

The fun day was in celebration of the International Youth Day.

