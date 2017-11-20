Intellectual Property Office website gets new look

THE Intellectual Property Office of PNG has launched its revamped website to have information easily accessible and to ensure compliance when clients intend to register Intellectual Property Rights.

According to a statement from Investment Promotion Authority, although the domain name

www.ipopng.gov.pg has not changed, the new website is designed to modernise its corporate and technological look.

Registrar Amelia Na’aru said the office would continue to improve its information technology infrastructure to boost service delivery to its clientele.

IPA acting managing director Clarence Hoot encouraged the team to continue to drive awareness on its services.

The website carries new features such as an online search-link for PNG trademark applications through the Global Brand Database hosted by the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

The global brand database allows clients to conduct free searches on trademarks registered in Papua New Guinea and other countries.

