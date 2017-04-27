Intellectual property rights important

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

PEOPLE must know the importance of intellectual property rights as they impact on development in the country, an official says.

Intellectual Property Office of PNG registration officer Lorna Baida told The National during the World Intellectual Property Day celebration in Port Moresby that intellectual property referred to the creations of the mind such as literary and artistic works, designs, symbols names and images used in commerce.

“Intellectual property is protected by law which include patents (inventions), copyrights and trademarks that enable their creators to earn recognition or financial benefit from what they create,” she said.

Baida said many Papua New Guineans did not know what their IP rights were.

“So we educate them through awareness to encourage our people how to exercise their IP rights to go into business using trademarks, copyrights and patents or inventions,” Baida said.

She said that way, they could assist economic development in the country.

“So we are encouraging upcoming businesses and individuals to register their trademarks patents and industrial designs to protect their products, services and businesses,” Baida said.

“If they do not protect their businesses or products with trademarks, someone else can steal their idea.”

The IPOPNG is a division of the Investment Promotion Authority which represents Papua New Guinea in the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

