How do you intend to use the 400yr-old Bible?

I support an Ezekiel More Rading of POM whose letter appeared on May 23.

Ezekiel referred to a King namely Belshazzar.

This particular King gave orders to his servants to bring the gold and silver vessels taken from the Lords temple in Jerusalem so they would drink wine with them.

The picture I wish to emphasise here is the King with his concubines and friends abused the cup vessels which were especially dedicated for use in his temple in Jerusalem.

As a result of this very simple abuse, God became angry and ended the Kings life instantly. Based on the above story, I would like to ask Christians and those in authority what is the real important reason for flying the 400-years-old King James Bible into PNG?

How do you people intend to use the 400-years-old Bible for?

If you people cannot use it for any purpose than it becomes another Sepik carving gathering dust on the floor of parliament. Don’t you people think you have already annoyed God almighty?

Jawn Korrull

Kundiawa

Like this: Like Loading...